Bridge City Capital LLC Reduces Position in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Bridge City Capital LLC decreased its position in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,152 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 693 shares during the period. Five Below accounts for about 1.4% of Bridge City Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Bridge City Capital LLC’s holdings in Five Below were worth $4,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FIVE. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Five Below by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 5,250 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,015,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Five Below by 1.0% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,083 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Five Below by 23.6% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Bell Bank boosted its stake in shares of Five Below by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bell Bank now owns 7,562 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,462,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cim LLC lifted its stake in Five Below by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 6,625 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FIVE traded down $1.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $186.96. The stock had a trading volume of 3,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 696,117. The firm has a market cap of $10.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.01, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $201.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $194.92. Five Below, Inc. has a 52 week low of $123.45 and a 52 week high of $237.86.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The specialty retailer reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $646.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.86 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 29.04% and a net margin of 10.03%. The business’s revenue was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FIVE. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $236.00 price target on shares of Five Below in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Five Below from $235.00 to $232.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Five Below in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Five Below from $275.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Five Below in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $219.19.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc engages in the operation of shopping center. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment include items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

