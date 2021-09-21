Bridge City Capital LLC Purchases 6,569 Shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT)

Bridge City Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,569 shares during the period. Bridge City Capital LLC’s holdings in California Water Service Group were worth $1,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in California Water Service Group by 85.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new position in California Water Service Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in California Water Service Group by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,319 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in California Water Service Group by 640.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in California Water Service Group in the 1st quarter worth about $120,000. Institutional investors own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Lynne P. Mcghee sold 746 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $47,744.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lester A. Snow sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.50, for a total transaction of $44,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,696 shares of company stock worth $108,474. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

CWT stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.34. The company had a trading volume of 636 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,863. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 20.14 and a beta of 0.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.53 and a 200 day moving average of $58.89. California Water Service Group has a 12 month low of $41.34 and a 12 month high of $65.99.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $213.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.00 million. California Water Service Group had a net margin of 17.22% and a return on equity of 15.71%. Analysts anticipate that California Water Service Group will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.70%.

California Water Service Group Company Profile

California Water Service Group is a holding company, which engages in provision of water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii through its wholly-owned subsidiaries. The firm is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

