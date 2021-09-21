Bridge City Capital LLC Has $3.44 Million Stock Position in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW)

Bridge City Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 102,222 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 3,333 shares during the period. Bridge City Capital LLC’s holdings in Wolverine World Wide were worth $3,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,391,716 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $513,171,000 after buying an additional 711,972 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 5,579,343 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $213,800,000 after acquiring an additional 616,196 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,864,235 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $148,077,000 after acquiring an additional 333,015 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,471,834 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $49,512,000 after acquiring an additional 403,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,299,495 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $49,796,000 after acquiring an additional 98,076 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.27.

In related news, VP Kyle Hanson sold 2,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $81,431.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,706.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director William K. Gerber sold 3,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.33, for a total value of $115,872.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 8,141 shares of company stock valued at $300,452 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

WWW stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.26. 1,278 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 519,368. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.60. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a one year low of $24.12 and a one year high of $44.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.82 and a beta of 1.82.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.20. Wolverine World Wide had a negative net margin of 3.06% and a positive return on equity of 20.83%. The firm had revenue of $631.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $566.90 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.01%.

Wolverine World Wide Company Profile

Wolverine World Wide, Inc engages in the design, manufacture and sale of branded casual, active lifestyle, work, outdoor sport, athletic, children’s and uniform footwear and apparel. It operates through the following segments: Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group. The Wolverine Michigan Group consists of Merrell footwear and apparel, Cat footwear, Wolverine footwear and apparel, Chaco footwear, Hush Puppies footwear and apparel, Bates uniform footwear, Harley-Davidson footwear and Hytest safety footwear.

