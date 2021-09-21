Bridge City Capital LLC Has $2.27 Million Stake in Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI)

Bridge City Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 145,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,132 shares during the period. Bridge City Capital LLC owned 0.42% of Zynex worth $2,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Zynex by 63.7% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 21,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 8,250 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Zynex by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 135,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. bought a new stake in Zynex during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $227,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Zynex by 87.1% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in Zynex in the second quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Institutional investors own 31.02% of the company’s stock.

ZYXI has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley upgraded Zynex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $19.50 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Zynex from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.50 price target on shares of Zynex in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Zynex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.60.

Shares of Zynex stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.67. 389 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 413,997. The company has a quick ratio of 5.83, a current ratio of 6.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.28 and its 200 day moving average is $14.98. The firm has a market cap of $440.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.60 and a beta of 0.85. Zynex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.90 and a 1 year high of $22.89.

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $31.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.23 million. Zynex had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 9.30%. Equities analysts forecast that Zynex, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zynex news, CEO Thomas Sandgaard sold 177,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.17, for a total value of $2,689,944.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 44.28% of the company’s stock.

About Zynex

Zynex, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of medical devices. It sells electrotherapy medical devices used for pain management and rehabilitation. The company also develops a new blood volume monitor for use in hospitals and surgery centers. Zynex was founded by Thomas Sandgaard in 1996 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

