Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) Short Interest Update

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,680,000 shares, a growth of 21.5% from the August 15th total of 3,030,000 shares. Currently, 7.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,040,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days.

Shares of BHR stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 870,056. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.86. The company has a quick ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The company has a market cap of $292.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 2.94. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a one year low of $2.17 and a one year high of $7.45.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.15). Braemar Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 21.57% and a negative return on equity of 20.45%. Research analysts anticipate that Braemar Hotels & Resorts will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

BHR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Sunday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd.

In other news, Director Matthew D. Rinaldi purchased 4,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.50 per share, with a total value of $99,990.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeremy Welter purchased 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.50 per share, with a total value of $101,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 933.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,186,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,261,000 after acquiring an additional 9,200,770 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 820.3% in the first quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 2,300,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,965,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050,700 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 350.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,561,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215,045 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter valued at about $4,489,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 49.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,221,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,798,000 after acquiring an additional 735,096 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

