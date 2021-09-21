BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT) Short Interest Down 24.0% in August

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT) saw a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 75,600 shares, a decrease of 24.0% from the August 15th total of 99,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 171,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in shares of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP grew its holdings in shares of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust by 150.3% in the first quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 29,831 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 17,911 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust by 826.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 197,502 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 176,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust during the second quarter worth $63,000. Institutional investors own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BPT traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.96. 1,906 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 230,268. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.64 and a 200 day moving average of $3.96. BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust has a 12 month low of $1.26 and a 12 month high of $6.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.74 million, a P/E ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.77.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a $0.0061 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%.

About BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust engages in owning and administering the royalty interest. The company was founded on February 28, 1989 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

