BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) Shares Purchased by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,286 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in BP were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BP. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in BP during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,316,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in BP by 371.9% during the 1st quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,593 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 7,560 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in BP by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 25,221 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the period. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in BP by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 21,596 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 2,125 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in BP by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 503,729 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $12,266,000 after acquiring an additional 28,186 shares during the period. 8.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BP opened at $24.83 on Tuesday. BP p.l.c. has a 1-year low of $14.74 and a 1-year high of $28.49. The company has a market capitalization of $83.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.70, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

BP (NYSE:BP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $36.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.70 billion. BP had a return on equity of 6.40% and a net margin of 5.21%. BP’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.98) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that BP p.l.c. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.3276 per share. This is an increase from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.28%. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -76.33%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised BP from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of BP in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of BP in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley raised BP from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $14.74 to $28.49 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, HSBC set a $23.76 target price on BP and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BP has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.39.

BP Plc operates as an integrated oil and gas company. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Rosneft. The Upstream segment engages in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development and production, midstream transportation, storage and processing and marketing and trade of natural gas, including liquefied natural gas and power and natural gas liquids.

