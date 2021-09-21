Bouygues SA (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Bouygues SA (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.20.

BOUYF has been the subject of several research reports. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised shares of Bouygues from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.20 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Bouygues in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bouygues from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Bouygues in a report on Friday, August 27th.

Get Bouygues alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS BOUYF opened at $42.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.55. Bouygues has a 12 month low of $33.96 and a 12 month high of $43.07.

Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11 billion. Bouygues had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 11.59%. Analysts anticipate that Bouygues will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Bouygues

Bouygues SA provides constructions for building, civil works, energy and services, property, roads and coals. The firm provides commercial, highway and residential construction and mobile telecommunication services. It provides construction businesses, bouygues construction bouygues immobilier, and colas.

Further Reading: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for Bouygues Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bouygues and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.