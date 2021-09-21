BoutsPro (BOUTS) Trading 31.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days

BoutsPro (CURRENCY:BOUTS) traded down 23.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 21st. One BoutsPro coin can now be purchased for $0.0026 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, BoutsPro has traded down 31.7% against the U.S. dollar. BoutsPro has a market cap of $200,693.80 and approximately $47.00 worth of BoutsPro was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002323 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.73 or 0.00055102 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.22 or 0.00130572 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002322 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00012220 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.66 or 0.00045670 BTC.

BoutsPro Coin Profile

BoutsPro (BOUTS) is a coin. BoutsPro’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,615,188 coins. BoutsPro’s official Twitter account is @boutspro and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BoutsPro is /r/bouts_pro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BoutsPro’s official website is www.bouts.pro

According to CryptoCompare, “BoutsPro is a martial arts-related Blockchain-based platform. Its objective is to integrate the blockchain into the martial arts economy, automatizing payments for sponsorships, prizes or events/tournaments, and spread the martial arts through the global community, from the amateur to the professional stages. The BOUTS token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the BoutsPro. It is a utility token that is expected to power the platform and serve as a mean to exchange value within the community. “

BoutsPro Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BoutsPro directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BoutsPro should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BoutsPro using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

