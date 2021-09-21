Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,260,000 shares, a growth of 43.0% from the August 15th total of 1,580,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 701,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

BAH opened at $79.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.42, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $83.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.75. Booz Allen Hamilton has a twelve month low of $74.32 and a twelve month high of $100.26.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 53.87%. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.95%.

Several research firms have recently commented on BAH. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.38.

In other news, CFO Lloyd Howell, Jr. sold 5,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total value of $539,069.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Karen M. Dahut sold 42,495 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.49, for a total value of $3,802,877.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BAH. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,009,097 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $87,972,000 after acquiring an additional 28,726 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 4.2% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 30,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 440.6% during the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 12,466 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 10,160 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 71.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 11,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $918,000 after acquiring an additional 4,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 39,760 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,202,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. 89.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

