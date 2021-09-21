BOOM Market Capitalization Achieves $4.69 Million (BOOM)

BOOM (CURRENCY:BOOM) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 20th. During the last week, BOOM has traded down 0.9% against the dollar. One BOOM coin can now be bought for $0.0060 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges. BOOM has a total market cap of $4.69 million and approximately $63,039.00 worth of BOOM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002354 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.26 or 0.00054733 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.93 or 0.00131591 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002354 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00011974 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.06 or 0.00044835 BTC.

BOOM Coin Profile

BOOM is a coin. BOOM’s total supply is 967,654,908 coins and its circulating supply is 778,624,175 coins. BOOM’s official Twitter account is @theboomtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BOOM is www.boomtoken.io . BOOM’s official message board is medium.com/@theboomtoken

According to CryptoCompare, “Boom Token is a social experiment. Blockchain gives the opportunity to create this deflationary currency, and the deflation mechanism is fully based on smart contract. The basic rules are as below: There were originally 1,000,000,000 Boom in existence.Each on-chain Boom transaction completed, 1% of the transaction amount burned.There will never be newly minted Boom.”

