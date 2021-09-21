Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Sold by Picton Mahoney Asset Management

Picton Mahoney Asset Management lessened its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 23.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,595 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 492 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Booking were worth $3,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Booking during the first quarter worth $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Booking in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Booking in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Booking in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Booking in the second quarter valued at $44,000. 89.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Booking alerts:

NASDAQ BKNG opened at $2,340.74 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2,221.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,287.97. The company has a market capitalization of $96.11 billion, a PE ratio of 232.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,589.00 and a twelve month high of $2,516.00.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported ($2.55) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.69) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 5.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 242.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($10.81) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 42.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,173.00, for a total value of $397,659.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,369,556. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Booking from $2,400.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Booking in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $2,230.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Booking from $2,345.00 to $2,375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Booking from $2,675.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,477.35.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Further Reading: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.