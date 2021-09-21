Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLT) Short Interest Up 23.9% in August

Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLT) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,900,000 shares, an increase of 23.9% from the August 15th total of 2,340,000 shares. Approximately 16.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 182,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 15.9 days.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BOLT. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics during the first quarter worth $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Rokos Capital Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $149,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $156,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 11,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 3,308 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

BOLT opened at $13.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $519.33 million and a P/E ratio of -0.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.30 and a 200-day moving average of $19.73. The company has a quick ratio of 12.89, a current ratio of 12.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Bolt Biotherapeutics has a 12-month low of $10.75 and a 12-month high of $43.07.

Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.21). On average, analysts expect that Bolt Biotherapeutics will post -2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Bolt Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Bolt Biotherapeutics from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.50.

About Bolt Biotherapeutics

Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. The company develops BDC-1001, a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) for the treatment of patients with HER2-expressing solid tumors, including HER2-low tumors; and BDC-2034, a carcinoembryonic antigen program for colorectal, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and breast cancers.

