BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Trims Position in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA decreased its stake in shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 36,306 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,614 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $9,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TEAM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Atlassian by 3.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 119,445 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,425,000 after acquiring an additional 3,812 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Atlassian by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 114,679 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,820,000 after acquiring an additional 9,460 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Atlassian by 13.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,377 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $922,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the first quarter worth $2,340,000. Finally, Commerce Bank increased its position in shares of Atlassian by 5.5% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,691 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. 85.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Atlassian alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Atlassian from $292.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Cowen downgraded shares of Atlassian from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $259.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Atlassian from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $299.67.

TEAM stock opened at $400.59 on Tuesday. Atlassian Co. Plc has a fifty-two week low of $168.59 and a fifty-two week high of $409.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $334.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $269.39. The stock has a market cap of $55.00 billion, a PE ratio of -143.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 62.83 and a beta of 0.84.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $559.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $521.61 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 33.33% and a positive return on equity of 10.09%. On average, analysts expect that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include Jira software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage.

See Also: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.