BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 20,170 Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lessened its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,542 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 20,170 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $8,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 136.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,687 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,228,000 after acquiring an additional 9,041 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 734,999 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $150,925,000 after acquiring an additional 26,186 shares during the period. Insight 2811 Inc. raised its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 3,509 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,624 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,714,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 82,134 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $16,907,000 after acquiring an additional 4,933 shares during the period. 85.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HII opened at $193.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $202.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $206.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $136.44 and a fifty-two week high of $224.13.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The aerospace company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.71. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 34.50%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 13.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th were issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.60%.

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP Jerri F. Dickseski sold 125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.00, for a total transaction of $26,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Chad N. Boudreaux sold 999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.49, for a total transaction of $200,289.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,249 shares of company stock worth $252,290 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the shipbuilding business. It operates through the following business segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Technical Solutions. The Ingalls segment develops and constructs non-nuclear ships, assault ships, and surface combatants. The Newport News segment designs, builds, and maintains nuclear-powered ships which include aircraft carriers and submarines.

