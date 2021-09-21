BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Reduces Position in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA trimmed its holdings in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) by 25.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,898 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 19,162 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in PTC were worth $7,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PTC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in PTC by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 378,884 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,318,000 after purchasing an additional 39,788 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its stake in PTC by 19.1% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 13,198 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,115 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in PTC in the first quarter worth about $2,458,000. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in PTC by 1.0% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 31,955 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,399,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in PTC by 18.5% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,478 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 84.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Robert Schechter sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.92, for a total transaction of $664,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.32, for a total transaction of $235,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,792 shares in the company, valued at $2,927,101.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 21,750 shares of company stock worth $2,896,760. 10.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PTC opened at $120.74 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.31. The company has a market cap of $14.17 billion, a PE ratio of 60.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.21. PTC Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.36 and a 12-month high of $153.73.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $435.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.43 million. PTC had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 13.82%. Sell-side analysts forecast that PTC Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on PTC in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on PTC in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $157.00 target price for the company. TheStreet downgraded PTC from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on PTC from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PTC has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.83.

About PTC

PTC, Inc engages in the development and provision of software-based product management and development solutions. It operates through the following segments: Software products and Professional Services. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription and related support revenue for its products.

