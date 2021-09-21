BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Raises Holdings in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) by 31.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 103,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 24,709 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 0.18% of Science Applications International worth $9,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Science Applications International during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Science Applications International during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 3,600.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 555 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Science Applications International during the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,398 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the period. 75.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SAIC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Science Applications International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Science Applications International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Science Applications International from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.44.

SAIC opened at $83.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $85.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.06. Science Applications International Co. has a 12-month low of $72.44 and a 12-month high of $103.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 0.90.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The information technology services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 26.92% and a net margin of 3.93%. Science Applications International’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Science Applications International Co. will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.60%.

About Science Applications International

Science Applications International Corp. is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily to the U.S. government. Its offerings include: engineering; technology integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services spanning the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment and security of its customers’ entire IT infrastructure.

