BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Raises Holdings in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) by 86.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 153,469 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,300 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $7,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Leggett & Platt in the first quarter worth about $28,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 950.0% during the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 293.5% during the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 36.8% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

NYSE LEG opened at $45.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 1.48. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $39.25 and a twelve month high of $59.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.91.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 27.49%. Leggett & Platt’s quarterly revenue was up 50.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio is 78.87%.

About Leggett & Platt

Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components; and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding, Flooring, Furniture & Textile, and Specialized Products. The Bedding Products segment supplies of products and components for the home, including mattress springs and specialty foam, as well as adjustable beds, bedding machinery, steel rod, and drawn wire.

