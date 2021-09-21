BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Increases Holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,940 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $8,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 763.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 748,889 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $251,490,000 after purchasing an additional 662,115 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $113,608,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,951,741 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,327,071,000 after purchasing an additional 148,048 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 387,095 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $129,840,000 after purchasing an additional 106,770 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,127,485 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $377,691,000 after purchasing an additional 104,629 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MLM shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $408.00 to $405.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $440.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $335.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $342.25.

Shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock opened at $342.54 on Tuesday. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $215.74 and a fifty-two week high of $391.76. The firm has a market cap of $21.37 billion, a PE ratio of 27.87 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $367.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $357.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.91 by ($0.10). Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 15.81%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.49 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 12.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This is a positive change from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.14%.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregates products only.

