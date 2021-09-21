BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Acquires 69,446 Shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) by 389.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,286 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,446 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $8,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AN. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of AutoNation by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,211,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,796,000 after acquiring an additional 413,090 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of AutoNation by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,042,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,138,000 after acquiring an additional 197,020 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoNation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,799,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of AutoNation by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 404,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,697,000 after acquiring an additional 130,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of AutoNation by 1,392.8% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,770,000 after acquiring an additional 87,775 shares in the last quarter. 59.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AN shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of AutoNation from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of AutoNation from $161.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of AutoNation from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.67.

In other news, Director David B. Edelson sold 5,000 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $560,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 50,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,690,832. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP C Coleman Edmunds sold 3,794 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.50, for a total value of $442,001.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,714,414. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 181,437 shares of company stock valued at $21,170,474 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AutoNation stock opened at $118.82 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.13. AutoNation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.52 and a 1 year high of $125.21. The company has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The company reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $2.02. AutoNation had a return on equity of 33.01% and a net margin of 3.98%. The business had revenue of $6.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AutoNation, Inc. will post 14.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AutoNation declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, July 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 10.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

AutoNation Company Profile

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Chrysler.

