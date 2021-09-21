BNCCORP (OTCMKTS:BNCC) Trading Down 0.7%

BNCCORP, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BNCC) dropped 0.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $40.55 and last traded at $40.75. Approximately 443 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 3,028 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.05.

The firm has a market cap of $145.56 million, a P/E ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.70 and a 200-day moving average of $38.68.

Get BNCCORP alerts:

BNCCORP (OTCMKTS:BNCC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The bank reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $17.05 million for the quarter. BNCCORP had a return on equity of 31.37% and a net margin of 35.89%.

BNCCORP, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the operation of community banking and wealth management businesses. It also conducts mortgage banking through a consumer-direct channel. The company was founded by Gregory K. Cleveland and Tracy J. Scott in 1987 and is headquartered in Bismarck, ND.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for BNCCORP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNCCORP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.