Blockzero Labs One Day Trading Volume Hits $406,832.00 (XIO)

Blockzero Labs (CURRENCY:XIO) traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 20th. In the last seven days, Blockzero Labs has traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Blockzero Labs coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000318 BTC on popular exchanges. Blockzero Labs has a total market capitalization of $4.97 million and approximately $406,832.00 worth of Blockzero Labs was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Nano Dogecoin (INDC) traded up 1,221,667,667,377.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.43 or 0.00045443 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002339 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.47 or 0.00054878 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.16 or 0.00131351 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002340 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00012048 BTC.

Blockzero Labs Profile

Blockzero Labs (CRYPTO:XIO) is a coin. Blockzero Labs’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,592,410 coins. The Reddit community for Blockzero Labs is https://reddit.com/r/XIO_Network . Blockzero Labs’ official Twitter account is @xio_network and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “XIO is an alternative crowdfunding and growth system for early-stage blockchain startups. Citizens of the Network can stake cryptocurrency projects to earn exclusive token rewards. XIO (XIO) is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. “

