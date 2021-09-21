BLOCKv Trading 9.2% Lower This Week (VEE)

BLOCKv (CURRENCY:VEE) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 21st. Over the last seven days, BLOCKv has traded down 9.2% against the US dollar. One BLOCKv coin can currently be bought for about $0.0101 or 0.00000024 BTC on exchanges. BLOCKv has a market cap of $34.37 million and $1.09 million worth of BLOCKv was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BLOCKv alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002429 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.10 or 0.00053671 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002602 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002429 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.60 or 0.00125335 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00012656 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.26 or 0.00044356 BTC.

About BLOCKv

BLOCKv (CRYPTO:VEE) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 23rd, 2017. BLOCKv’s total supply is 3,646,271,241 coins and its circulating supply is 3,410,782,890 coins. The Reddit community for BLOCKv is /r/blockv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BLOCKv’s official website is blockv.io . BLOCKv’s official message board is medium.com/@blockv_io . BLOCKv’s official Twitter account is @blockv_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BLOCKv is a shared protocol for the blockchain developer stack. It enables the creation of smart digital objects (vAtoms) on different blockchains like Bitcoin, Ethereum and EON. vAtoms provide the holder with the all the advantages of cryptocurrency such as scarcity, ownership, and tradability, but can also take the form of collectibles, coupons, loyalty programs, gift cards, game items and much more, allowing users to own a virtual object much like you own a physical object. The V (VEE) token is an ERC20 token that powers all operations within the BLOCKv platform. “

Buying and Selling BLOCKv

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLOCKv directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BLOCKv should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BLOCKv using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BLOCKv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BLOCKv and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.