Blockpass Hits One Day Volume of $3,229.00 (PASS)

Blockpass (CURRENCY:PASS) traded down 30.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 20th. One Blockpass coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Blockpass has traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar. Blockpass has a market capitalization of $255,415.35 and approximately $3,229.00 worth of Blockpass was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Blockpass alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002350 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.30 or 0.00054736 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002673 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.25 or 0.00132130 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002349 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00011946 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.00 or 0.00044622 BTC.

Blockpass Coin Profile

PASS is a coin. Blockpass’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 167,223,762 coins. Blockpass’ official message board is medium.com/@blockpass . The official website for Blockpass is blockpass.org . Blockpass’ official Twitter account is @BlockpassOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockpass is an identity network for regulated industries and the IoE (Internet of Everything) using blockchain technology. The Blockpass system supports human verification (KYC), objects (KYO) and devices (KYD) on the network, enabling the improvement and development of new applications relying on a trustful link between various entities. Through the Blockpass platform, users have at their disposal fingerprint scanner, identity establishment, identity backup and identity recovery. The Blockpass issued the PASS token. PASS tokens are Ethereum-based ERC 20 tokens and can be used to obtain a discount on Blockpass verification services. “

Blockpass Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockpass directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blockpass should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blockpass using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Blockpass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Blockpass and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.