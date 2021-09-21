Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance (BCUG) Reaches One Day Volume of $145,531.00

Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance (CURRENCY:BCUG) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 21st. Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance has a market capitalization of $2.21 million and $145,531.00 worth of Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance coin can currently be bought for about $1.60 or 0.00003695 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance has traded 27.9% lower against the dollar.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002304 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.16 or 0.00055643 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002723 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $57.84 or 0.00133219 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002303 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00012305 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.03 or 0.00046130 BTC.

Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance Profile

Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance (CRYPTO:BCUG) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2021. Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance’s total supply is 1,522,142 coins and its circulating supply is 1,377,892 coins. Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance’s official Twitter account is @BlockchainCutie

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockchain Cuties Universe is a multi-blockchain game that offers complex DeFi + NFT mechanics which deliver true “Play2Earn” concept and aligns incentives of game developers, players, traders and community veterans. Players earn $BCUG by trading Cuties and items on the market, burning resources and Magic Dust in crafting and unlocking achievements.Farmed token distribution happens weekly. “

Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance using one of the exchanges listed above.

