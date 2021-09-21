BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) Short Interest Down 31.4% in August

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 43,000 shares, a decrease of 31.4% from the August 15th total of 62,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 118,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its position in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 21,428 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 6,063 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 63,646 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after buying an additional 16,165 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,092,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,395,977 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $34,411,000 after purchasing an additional 253,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 59,950 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 2,675 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.42. 12 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 154,151. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.44. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a 52-week low of $23.63 and a 52-week high of $27.49.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.117 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.31%.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust is a non-diversified and closed-end management investment company. Its primary investment objective is to seek high current income, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The trust seeks to achieve its investment objectives by investing primarily in a portfolio of taxable municipal securities known as Build America Bonds.

