BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,500 shares, an increase of 35.5% from the August 15th total of 10,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 56,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $16.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,189. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.49. BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund has a 12 month low of $13.84 and a 12 month high of $16.23.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.054 dividend. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MUI. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $84,000.

About BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund and investment trust company. Its investment objective is to provide high current income exempt from federal income taxes. The company was founded on August 1, 2003 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

