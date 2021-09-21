BlackRock Inc. Trims Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 8.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,181,201 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,881,904 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.07% of Becton, Dickinson and worth $4,907,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 8.4% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 5,986 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 8.9% during the second quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 19,877 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Troy Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1.4% during the first quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd now owns 884,907 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $215,165,000 after acquiring an additional 12,385 shares during the period. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the second quarter worth about $1,289,000. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 5.5% during the first quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 399,813 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $97,215,000 after acquiring an additional 20,902 shares during the period. 84.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $262.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $276.93 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $272.33.

Shares of BDX opened at $259.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $74.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.70, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $251.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $247.42. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1 year low of $219.50 and a 1 year high of $267.37.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 16.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 32.55%.

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, Director Claire Fraser sold 387 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.58, for a total transaction of $97,361.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP James C. Lim sold 6,956 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.44, for a total transaction of $1,790,752.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,093 shares of company stock worth $2,330,578 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

