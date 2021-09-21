BlackRock Inc. Raises Stock Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 112,268,186 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,023,775 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 7.73% of General Motors worth $6,642,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of General Motors during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Accel Wealth Management boosted its stake in General Motors by 1,510.3% in the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 467 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in General Motors in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in General Motors in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its stake in General Motors by 484.7% in the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 497 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GM. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of General Motors from $68.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on shares of General Motors in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.95.

GM opened at $49.37 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.67 billion, a PE ratio of 5.71, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.33. General Motors has a twelve month low of $28.24 and a twelve month high of $64.30.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.66 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 25.11%. General Motors’s revenue was up 103.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.50) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

