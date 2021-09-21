BlackRock Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 25,652,287 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 574,202 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 8.45% of Agilent Technologies worth $3,791,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,216,586 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $661,468,000 after buying an additional 96,322 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 4,053,192 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $599,102,000 after buying an additional 57,641 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 2,783,552 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $353,901,000 after purchasing an additional 820,171 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,682,736 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $341,084,000 after purchasing an additional 40,711 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,233,766 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $284,001,000 after purchasing an additional 255,941 shares during the period.

A has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $136.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $144.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.62.

In other news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 9,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total transaction of $1,490,986.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link

NYSE A opened at $171.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $51.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $163.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.57. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $95.44 and a 1-year high of $179.57.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The medical research company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.11. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 16.12%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. Agilent Technologies’s revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

