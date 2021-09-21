BlackRock Inc. Decreases Stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

BlackRock Inc. cut its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,323,947 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 244,915 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of T. Rowe Price Group worth $3,627,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 812.5% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 146 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 984.2% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 206 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the first quarter valued at $38,000. 71.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

In other news, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.17, for a total transaction of $1,689,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Sebastien Page sold 7,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.95, for a total transaction of $1,694,023.65. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 35,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,785,173.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,670 shares of company stock worth $3,979,627 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

TROW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $208.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup upped their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. UBS Group increased their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $183.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.62.

Shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $205.53 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $212.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $194.98. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $121.58 and a 1-year high of $224.55. The company has a market cap of $46.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.20, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.18.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 41.93% and a return on equity of 35.82%. Analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.09%.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a financial services holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of company sponsored U.S. mutual funds, other sponsored pooled investment vehicles, sub advisory services, separate account management, recordkeeping, and related services to individuals, advisors, institutions, financial intermediaries, and retirement plan sponsors.

Recommended Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TROW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.