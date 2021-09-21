BlackRock Inc. Buys 1,606,510 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 35,507,241 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,606,510 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $4,095,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 50.0% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 124.5% in the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 80.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG opened at $116.09 on Tuesday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $113.20 and a twelve month high of $118.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.06.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

