Blackline Safety Corp. (OTCMKTS:BLKLF) Short Interest Down 23.5% in August

Blackline Safety Corp. (OTCMKTS:BLKLF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a drop of 23.5% from the August 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. TD Securities cut their target price on Blackline Safety from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of Blackline Safety from C$10.00 to C$8.25 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Blackline Safety from C$12.00 to C$10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.88.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BLKLF opened at $6.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.43 and a 200-day moving average of $6.79. Blackline Safety has a 12 month low of $4.47 and a 12 month high of $7.52.

Blackline Safety Corp., a global connected safety technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets worker safety monitoring products and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company offers connected safety devices, including G7c, a safety wearable for indoor and outdoor locations covered by 3G wireless; G7x, a safety wearable for remote locations; G7 EXO, a cloud connected area monitor; G7 Dock, an accessory product used to calibrate G7c and G7x devices; standard cartridge for lone worker monitoring; diffusion cartridge for gas detection; pump cartridge for confined space entry and leak check gas detection services; and cloud-connected sensors that helps to customize gas detectors at work environments, as well as automated industrial contact tracing solutions.

