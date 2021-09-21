Blackline Safety Corp. (CVE:BLN) Receives C$12.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Blackline Safety Corp. (CVE:BLN) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$12.00.

A number of research firms recently commented on BLN. Pi Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Blackline Safety in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James set a C$11.50 price target on Blackline Safety and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Blackline Safety from C$8.70 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on Blackline Safety from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 25th.

In related news, Director John Robert Finbow sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.56, for a total value of C$162,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 735,192 shares in the company, valued at C$6,293,243.52. Also, Director Robert Herdman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.80, for a total value of C$44,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$271,920. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,100 shares of company stock valued at $334,827.

Shares of CVE:BLN traded down C$0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$8.92. The company had a trading volume of 15,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,527. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$8.92 and its 200 day moving average price is C$8.72. The stock has a market cap of C$484.79 million and a PE ratio of -42.88. Blackline Safety has a 1-year low of C$4.60 and a 1-year high of C$9.09.

Blackline Safety (CVE:BLN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The company reported C($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.06) by C($0.10). The company had revenue of C$11.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$12.28 million. On average, research analysts expect that Blackline Safety will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Blackline Safety

Blackline Safety Corp., a global connected safety technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets worker safety monitoring products and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company offers connected safety devices, including G7c, a safety wearable for indoor and outdoor locations covered by 3G wireless; G7x, a safety wearable for remote locations; G7 EXO, a cloud connected area monitor; G7 Dock, an accessory product used to calibrate G7c and G7x devices; standard cartridge for lone worker monitoring; diffusion cartridge for gas detection; pump cartridge for confined space entry and leak check gas detection services; and cloud-connected sensors that helps to customize gas detectors at work environments, as well as automated industrial contact tracing solutions.

