BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) CFO Mark Partin Sells 820 Shares of Stock

BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) CFO Mark Partin sold 820 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.54, for a total value of $102,942.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,922,408.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Mark Partin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 10th, Mark Partin sold 5,000 shares of BlackLine stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.55, for a total value of $602,750.00.

On Tuesday, August 10th, Mark Partin sold 5,000 shares of BlackLine stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.74, for a total value of $563,700.00.

On Monday, July 12th, Mark Partin sold 5,000 shares of BlackLine stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.44, for a total value of $567,200.00.

Shares of NASDAQ BL opened at $120.12 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.96, a current ratio of 4.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.00 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.23. BlackLine, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.21 and a 52-week high of $154.61.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.09. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 2.89% and a negative net margin of 23.25%. The business had revenue of $102.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.99 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on BL shares. TheStreet raised BlackLine from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut BlackLine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.30.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BL. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in BlackLine by 242.6% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 233 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in BlackLine during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in BlackLine by 16.0% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 929 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in BlackLine during the first quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in BlackLine by 2,156.9% during the second quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,151 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

BlackLine Company Profile

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

