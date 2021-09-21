BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) by 41.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,928 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,110 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in BlackBerry were worth $122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of BlackBerry during the 1st quarter worth approximately $230,235,000. Islet Management LP purchased a new position in shares of BlackBerry during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,273,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackBerry by 662.3% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,216,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,882 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of BlackBerry by 158.9% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 987,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,323,000 after purchasing an additional 605,971 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of BlackBerry by 66.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,006,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,481,000 after purchasing an additional 400,543 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BB opened at $9.43 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.49. BlackBerry Limited has a 12 month low of $4.37 and a 12 month high of $28.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.03 and a beta of 1.23.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 61.56% and a positive return on equity of 1.02%. The firm had revenue of $174.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.04 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. BlackBerry’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BlackBerry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $9.50 price target on shares of BlackBerry in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of BlackBerry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. CIBC cut shares of BlackBerry from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, TD Securities cut shares of BlackBerry from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $8.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BlackBerry presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $10.58.

In related news, COO Thomas Eacobacci sold 109,994 shares of BlackBerry stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total transaction of $1,106,539.64. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 281,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,829,817.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BlackBerry Ltd. engages in providing the intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments. The firm leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cyber security, safety, data privacy solutions, and also focuses in the areas of endpoint security, endpoint management, encryption, and embedded systems.

