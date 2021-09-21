BitSend Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $8.00 (BSD)

BitSend (CURRENCY:BSD) traded 16.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 21st. One BitSend coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, BitSend has traded 21.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. BitSend has a market cap of $54,877.73 and approximately $8.00 worth of BitSend was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $173.44 or 0.00402156 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001294 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00004398 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002263 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00006752 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $410.02 or 0.00950696 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000019 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000014 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000292 BTC.

BitSend Profile

BitSend is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. BitSend’s total supply is 31,740,025 coins. BitSend’s official website is bitsend.cc . BitSend’s official Twitter account is @Bit_send and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitSend is Pow/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency with a 100 years mining period. Users can earn rewards by running a masternode or mining with computational power. BitSend uses the X11 hashing algorithm, which allows features like Darksend and InstantX. Darksend allows users to send BSEND anonymously and InstantX reduces confirmation period. Bitsend is a free open source peer-to-peer electronic cash system that is completely decentralized, without the need for a central server or trusted parties. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. Click here for Masternode stats. The official BitSend ticker is “BSD” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “BSEND” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Buying and Selling BitSend

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitSend directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitSend should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitSend using one of the exchanges listed above.

