BitCore Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $380,411.00 (BTX)

BitCore (CURRENCY:BTX) traded down 10.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 21st. BitCore has a total market cap of $3.67 million and approximately $380,411.00 worth of BitCore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, BitCore has traded 11.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One BitCore coin can currently be bought for $0.20 or 0.00000485 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,787.12 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,870.17 or 0.06868554 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000494 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $153.90 or 0.00368302 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $524.29 or 0.01254679 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47.49 or 0.00113651 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $221.89 or 0.00530994 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $213.87 or 0.00511814 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00007149 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $148.35 or 0.00355023 BTC.

BitCore (CRYPTO:BTX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the TimeTravel hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 24th, 2017. BitCore’s total supply is 18,617,495 coins and its circulating supply is 18,116,536 coins. The Reddit community for BitCore is /r/bitcore_btx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitCore’s official Twitter account is @bitcore_btx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BitCore is bitcore.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCore is a Bitcoin-based cryptocurrency created through a snapshot and airdrop process. Bitcore has 10 MB blocks with Segwit enabled which allows for the network to handle about 17.6 billion transactions per year. It also features an ASIC resistant pow algorithm, Timetravel10, and a difficult adjustment called 64_15 that ensures that there is no more than a 15 percent change in difficulty within a 64 block period. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitCore should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitCore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

