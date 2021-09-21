Bitcoin Cash (BCH) Trading 16.9% Lower Over Last Week

Bitcoin Cash (CURRENCY:BCH) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 21st. Bitcoin Cash has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion and approximately $5.95 billion worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bitcoin Cash has traded 16.9% lower against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Cash coin can currently be purchased for about $528.32 or 0.01249326 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42,288.41 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $216.00 or 0.00510775 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $149.70 or 0.00353986 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001186 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.59 or 0.00058149 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002714 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000059 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Citadel.one (XCT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000960 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0545 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash Coin Profile

Bitcoin Cash (CRYPTO:BCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 18,851,931 coins. Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoin Cash is www.bitcoincash.org . Bitcoin Cash’s official message board is bitcointalk.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is a hard forked version of the original Bitcoin. It is similar to bitcoin with regards to its protocol; Proof of Work SHA-256 hashing, 21,000,000 supply, same block times and reward system. However two main differences are the the blocksize limits, as of August 2017 Bitcoin has a 1MB blocksize limit whereas BCH proposes 8MB blocks. Bitcoin Cash is a proposal from the viaBTC mining pool and the Bitmain mining group to carry out a UAHF (User Activated Hard Fork) on August 1st 12:20 pm UTC. They rejected the agreed consensus (aka BIP-91 or SegWit2x) and have decided to fork the original Bitcoin blockchain and create this new version called “Bitcoin Cash”. Bitcoin Cash can be claimed by BTC owners who have their private keys or store their Bitcoins on a service that will split BCH for the customer. On November 15, 2020, Bitcoin Cash experienced a scheduled upgrade. Bitcoin Cash developers from various full node projects changed the Difficulty Adjustment Algorithm (DAA) to a new DAA called ‘aserti3-2d‘ (or ‘ASERT’ for short). Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Cash

