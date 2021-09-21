Bitcoin Atom Trading Down 10.2% Over Last Week (BCA)

Bitcoin Atom (CURRENCY:BCA) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 21st. One Bitcoin Atom coin can now be bought for $0.0544 or 0.00000127 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Bitcoin Atom has traded down 10.2% against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Atom has a total market capitalization of $1.00 million and $19.00 worth of Bitcoin Atom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000020 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000029 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000006 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom Profile

Bitcoin Atom (CRYPTO:BCA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Atom’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,418,931 coins. Bitcoin Atom’s official message board is medium.com/@bitcoinatom . The official website for Bitcoin Atom is bitcoinatom.io . Bitcoin Atom’s official Twitter account is @atombitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Atom is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Atom is a SegWit enabled Bitcoin fork that uses the SHA256 algorithm and is secured by utilizing the so-called hybrid consensus: both PoW and PoS. The BCA will also be using the lightning network swaps allowing for instant off-chain atomic swaps, which are cheaper and more useful for smaller transactions and have better privacy properties. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Atom

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Atom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Atom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Atom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

