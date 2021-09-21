BIOLASE, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOL) Short Interest Up 37.8% in August

BIOLASE, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOL) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,980,000 shares, an increase of 37.8% from the August 15th total of 4,340,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,480,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days. Approximately 4.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BIOL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of BIOLASE by 1,225.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,583,531 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,020,000 after buying an additional 3,313,213 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in BIOLASE by 137.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,191,258 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 688,549 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in BIOLASE by 184.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 276,060 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 178,839 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in BIOLASE by 1,140.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,223,284 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in BIOLASE during the first quarter worth about $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIOL opened at $0.65 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.65 and its 200 day moving average is $0.73. BIOLASE has a 12-month low of $0.26 and a 12-month high of $1.51. The stock has a market cap of $98.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The medical technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. BIOLASE had a negative net margin of 42.51% and a negative return on equity of 74.17%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BIOLASE will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BIOL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised BIOLASE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Ascendiant Capital Markets increased their price target on BIOLASE from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th.

About BIOLASE

BIOLASE, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and sale of laser systems in dentistry and medicine. It operates through Waterlase (all-tissue) systems, and Diode (soft-tissue) systems products. The Waterlase systems uses a patented combination of water and laser energy to perform procedures using drills, scalpels, and other traditional dental instruments for cutting soft and hard tissue.

