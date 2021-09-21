Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) Shares Sold by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 99.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 744 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 404,837 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 45.2% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 122 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the first quarter valued at approximately $109,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the first quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 410.9% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 235 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. 63.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BIO shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $735.00 to $930.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $806.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of NYSE:BIO opened at $782.52 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $757.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $658.80. The firm has a market cap of $23.30 billion, a PE ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 0.85. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $490.73 and a 12-month high of $832.70.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.88. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a net margin of 140.48% and a return on equity of 4.65%. The business had revenue of $715.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $610.40 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 14.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Michael Crowley sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $754.93, for a total transaction of $2,264,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,034,628.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ilan Daskal sold 270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $820.06, for a total transaction of $221,416.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,380.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,497 shares of company stock valued at $4,939,591. 27.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Bio-Rad Laboratories

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc engages in the development and production of specialty chemicals used in biochemical, pharmaceutical, and other life science research applications. It operates through the Life Sciences and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments.

