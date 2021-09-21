BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group

UBS Group restated their neutral rating on shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on BBL. Morgan Stanley raised BHP Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered BHP Group from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BHP Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $69.99.

Get BHP Group alerts:

Shares of BBL stock opened at $50.97 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.63. BHP Group has a twelve month low of $37.88 and a twelve month high of $68.04. The company has a market capitalization of $53.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.56, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.01.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $4.00 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 10.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This is an increase from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $2.02. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 118.69%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BHP Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of BHP Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of BHP Group by 850.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 950 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of BHP Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of BHP Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.83% of the company’s stock.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group Plc engages in the exploration, development, production, processing and marketing of minerals, and oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal. The Petroleum segment focuses on exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. The Copper segment includes mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, and gold.

Read More: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.