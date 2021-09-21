BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI) PT Lowered to $65.00

BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at HC Wainwright from $100.00 to $65.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price points to a potential upside of 323.18% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on BYSI. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BeyondSpring in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on BeyondSpring in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BeyondSpring in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised BeyondSpring from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:BYSI opened at $15.36 on Monday. BeyondSpring has a 1 year low of $8.90 and a 1 year high of $33.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $600.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.96 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.47 and a quick ratio of 7.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.91.

BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 9th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49). During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.46) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BeyondSpring will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BYSI. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of BeyondSpring in the 1st quarter worth $139,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of BeyondSpring by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,565,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,397,000 after purchasing an additional 417,821 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BeyondSpring by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,553 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BeyondSpring by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,216,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,462,000 after purchasing an additional 287,788 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of BeyondSpring during the 1st quarter worth $223,000. 19.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BeyondSpring Company Profile

BeyondSpring, Inc engages in the the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology cancer therapies to improve clinical outcomes for patients who have high unmet medical needs. It operates through PRC and U.S. geographical segments. The company was founded by Lan Huang and Lin Qing Jia in 2013 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

