BEST (NYSE:BEST) Shares Gap Up to $1.46

BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.46, but opened at $1.53. BEST shares last traded at $1.53, with a volume of 51,217 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BEST from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $618.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53.

BEST (NYSE:BEST) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($1.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.38). BEST had a negative net margin of 7.33% and a negative return on equity of 150.67%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BEST Inc. will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BEST. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. acquired a new position in BEST during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,900,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BEST by 823.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,035,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 923,057 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of BEST by 81.7% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,892,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,558,000 after purchasing an additional 850,700 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BEST by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,361,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,200,000 after purchasing an additional 623,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of BEST by 150.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 874,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 524,956 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.24% of the company’s stock.

BEST, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the smart supply chain services. It operates through the following business segments: Express Delivery, Freight Delivery, Supply Chain Management, Global Logistics Services, Ucargo Services, and Capital Services. The company was founded by Shao Ning Chou in 2007 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, China.

