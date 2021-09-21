Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $75.50.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BERY shares. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of Berry Global Group in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Truist started coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company.

Shares of BERY stock opened at $60.68 on Tuesday. Berry Global Group has a 12-month low of $45.68 and a 12-month high of $70.90. The company has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 31.45%. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Berry Global Group will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 4.2% in the first quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 16,343,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,003,519,000 after purchasing an additional 664,550 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 2.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,500,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $815,275,000 after purchasing an additional 295,142 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 6.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,005,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $368,753,000 after purchasing an additional 348,338 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 6.5% in the second quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,320,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $346,985,000 after purchasing an additional 325,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 4.8% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,240,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $341,782,000 after purchasing an additional 241,520 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.18% of the company’s stock.

Berry Global Group Company Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of value added engineered materials, nonwoven specialty materials and consumer packaging with customized solutions. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials and Health, Hygiene & Specialties.

