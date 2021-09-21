Berenberg Bank Analysts Give NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ) a €54.00 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €54.00 ($63.53) price target on NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

NOEJ has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €33.00 ($38.82) price target on shares of NORMA Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €44.00 ($51.76) price target on shares of NORMA Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €46.00 ($54.12) price target on shares of NORMA Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Baader Bank set a €50.00 ($58.82) target price on shares of NORMA Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €51.00 ($60.00) target price on shares of NORMA Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €44.88 ($52.79).

Get NORMA Group alerts:

Shares of ETR NOEJ opened at €34.04 ($40.05) on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €43.25 and a 200 day moving average of €43.68. NORMA Group has a 12-month low of €24.52 ($28.85) and a 12-month high of €49.36 ($58.07). The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.02.

NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. Its products are used in cooling system, air intake and induction, water management, aviation, marine, construction, off-road, pharma and biotech, and road applications.

Featured Article: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for NORMA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NORMA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.