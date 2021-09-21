Berenberg Bank Analysts Give NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ) a €54.00 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €54.00 ($63.53) price target on NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

NOEJ has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €33.00 ($38.82) price target on shares of NORMA Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €44.00 ($51.76) price target on shares of NORMA Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €46.00 ($54.12) price target on shares of NORMA Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Baader Bank set a €50.00 ($58.82) target price on shares of NORMA Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €51.00 ($60.00) target price on shares of NORMA Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €44.88 ($52.79).

Shares of ETR NOEJ opened at €34.04 ($40.05) on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €43.25 and a 200 day moving average of €43.68. NORMA Group has a 12-month low of €24.52 ($28.85) and a 12-month high of €49.36 ($58.07). The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.02.

NORMA Group Company Profile

NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. Its products are used in cooling system, air intake and induction, water management, aviation, marine, construction, off-road, pharma and biotech, and road applications.

