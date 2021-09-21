Benchmark Protocol (MARK) Trading 0.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Benchmark Protocol (CURRENCY:MARK) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 20th. Benchmark Protocol has a total market capitalization of $4.61 million and $38,504.00 worth of Benchmark Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Benchmark Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.27 or 0.00002947 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Benchmark Protocol has traded down 0.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Benchmark Protocol alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002329 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.76 or 0.00055315 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002694 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $56.50 or 0.00131556 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002329 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00012102 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.34 or 0.00045030 BTC.

Benchmark Protocol Coin Profile

MARK is a coin. Its launch date was November 17th, 2020. Benchmark Protocol’s total supply is 6,997,453 coins and its circulating supply is 3,644,285 coins. The official message board for Benchmark Protocol is benchmarkprotocol.medium.com . Benchmark Protocol’s official website is benchmarkprotocol.finance . Benchmark Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Benchmark_DeFi

According to CryptoCompare, “Benchmark Protocol is a DeFi (Decentralized Finance) protocol that connects traditional financial markets to DeFi markets. The protocol is a rules-based, non-dilutive, supply-elastic collateral utility that also acts as a hedging device. Supply is adjusted based on the Volatility Indexes (VIX) and deviations from the target metric – equal to 1 Special Drawing Rights (SDR) unit. Employing the SDR creates a larger use case rather than exposure to just one currency; the application of this creates a larger user base and delineated exposure to markets around the world. The DeFi space needs a collateral utility that retains its efficacy and increases inherent, baseline liquidity during periods of high volatility. “

Buying and Selling Benchmark Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Benchmark Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Benchmark Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Benchmark Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Benchmark Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Benchmark Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.