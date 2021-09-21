Bean Cash (BITB) Market Capitalization Reaches $1.80 Million

Bean Cash (CURRENCY:BITB) traded 10.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 21st. Over the last week, Bean Cash has traded 7.8% lower against the US dollar. Bean Cash has a market capitalization of $1.80 million and approximately $435.00 worth of Bean Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bean Cash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000020 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000029 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Bean Cash

Bean Cash (BITB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Bean Cash’s total supply is 4,358,359,000 coins. The Reddit community for Bean Cash is https://reddit.com/r/BeanCashOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bean Cash’s official message board is www.bitbean.org/forum . Bean Cash’s official Twitter account is @BeanCash_BEAN and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bean Cash’s official website is www.beancash.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BitBean is another alternative cryptocurrency. Its Proof of Stake is different from other coins. In addition to only giving all coins that have over 6 hours of age only 6 hours of age in the PoS calculations, the blocks which are found are static blocks similar to PoW. Each PoS block is 1000 coins. “Bean Cash (Ticker: BEAN) is a re-brand of the digital currency and network, previously known as “BitBean” (Ticker: BITB). The “BitBean” blockchain and network began on February 13th., 2015. In 2018 a private company (unrelated to the cryptocurrency previously known as “BitBean”) began using US Trademark authority to usurp the name “BitBean” for its own use. Pre-empting this action, in late 2017, it was decided by Bean Core to rebrand to Bean Cash to avoid unnecessary conflicts. It was the first 'crypto-currency' to implement a maximum of 20MB block sizes, based on Gavin Andersen's proposals to fix Bitcoin's scalability limitations. BitBean was also the first 'cryptocurrency' to pioneer the use of static block rewards in a Proof of Bean (PoB) system — which now makes energy wasting PoW (Proof of Work) systems, inefficient, expensive and archaic!” “

Buying and Selling Bean Cash

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bean Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bean Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bean Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

