Beam Reaches Market Capitalization of $49.65 Million (BEAM)

Beam (CURRENCY:BEAM) traded 10.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 21st. Over the last week, Beam has traded 26.5% lower against the US dollar. One Beam coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.51 or 0.00001257 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Beam has a total market capitalization of $49.65 million and $9.25 million worth of Beam was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Safe (SAFE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00005528 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000010 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded 29.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000025 BTC.

About Beam

Beam is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 3rd, 2019. Beam’s total supply is 97,256,120 coins. The official website for Beam is www.beam.mw. The Reddit community for Beam is /r/beamprivacy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Beam’s official Twitter account is @beamprivacy and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beam is a scalable, confidential cryptocurrency based on an elegant and innovative Mimblewimble protocol. Users have complete control over privacy – a user decides which information will be available and to which parties, having complete control over his personal data in accordance with his will and applicable laws. “

Beam Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beam should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

